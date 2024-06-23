GMS (NYSE:GMS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMS. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.88.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GMS has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GMS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.