Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Declares Dividend of $0.07 (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil production company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 6.4 %

LON GKP opened at GBX 150.90 ($1.92) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £335.00 million, a PE ratio of -3,772.50, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155.94 ($1.98).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.22) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

