Head to Head Contrast: Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) & Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) and Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Allkem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 7.01% 11.70% 4.30% Allkem N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allkem has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Allkem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 2 2 2 0 2.00 Allkem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Allkem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $168.28 billion 0.33 $12.22 billion $6.06 5.14 Allkem $1.21 billion N/A $441.71 million N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Allkem.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Allkem on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Allkem

(Get Free Report)

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.