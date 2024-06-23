Head to Head Contrast: PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) & Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PDD and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PDD alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDD 26.93% 45.04% 24.45% Envestnet -15.33% 14.75% 5.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDD and Envestnet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDD $34.88 billion 5.67 $8.45 billion $7.55 19.05 Envestnet $1.25 billion 2.76 -$238.72 million ($3.56) -17.52

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

29.1% of PDD shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PDD and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDD 0 0 9 0 3.00 Envestnet 0 3 5 0 2.63

PDD currently has a consensus price target of $188.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.91%. Envestnet has a consensus price target of $64.14, indicating a potential upside of 2.84%. Given PDD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PDD is more favorable than Envestnet.

Risk & Volatility

PDD has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDD beats Envestnet on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Workplace Solutions which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; Envestnet | PMC that offer research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services; and Envestnet | Billing Solutions which provides revenue management and hosted fee-billing solutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, analytics, and digital experiences platform that provides clients and their account holders with data connectivity via open APIs, data enrichment, AI-based analytics, and digital experiences. It serves retail banks, credit unions, credit card providers, wealth management financial advisors and institutions, financial technology innovators, financial advisory firms, research and analyst firms, personal financial management, small business accounting, e-commerce, payment solutions providers, small business lending, and authentication customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.