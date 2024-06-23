Head to Head Contrast: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) vs. Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edison International and Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $16.34 billion 1.69 $1.41 billion $2.28 31.42 Tenaga Nasional Berhad $11.58 billion 1.47 $788.25 million N/A N/A

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 1 4 6 0 2.45 Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Edison International and Tenaga Nasional Berhad, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Edison International currently has a consensus price target of $77.70, suggesting a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Edison International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Dividends

Edison International pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Edison International pays out 136.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Edison International has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Edison International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Edison International has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 6.14% 12.48% 2.44% Tenaga Nasional Berhad 5.77% 4.93% 1.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edison International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Edison International beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and approximately 80 transmission substations; distribution system consists of approximately 38,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines; approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines; and 730 distribution substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; operation and maintenance services on telecommunication equipment and data centres; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, technical and laboratory, consultancy, and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

