Head to Head Survey: Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) vs. VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 82.65 -$972.26 million N/A N/A VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -4.76

This table compares Mullen Automotive and VinFast Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mullen Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VinFast Auto.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mullen Automotive and VinFast Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00

VinFast Auto has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given VinFast Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

