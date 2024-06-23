Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD opened at $11.86 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 88,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $919,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,953.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 88,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $919,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,712 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,953.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $311,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,422.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 405,490 shares of company stock worth $4,237,451. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

