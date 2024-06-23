Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives $36.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $340,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.10%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

