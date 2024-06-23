High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.12. 2,798,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,209. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

