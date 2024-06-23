Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,608 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,607,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $215.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,929,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,662. The firm has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $216.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

