Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

HBAN opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,109,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,537,000 after buying an additional 1,277,811 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.