Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.28% of Ingevity worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGVT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 614,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

