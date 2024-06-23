Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (BATS:XDOC) Shares Bought by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (BATS:XDOC – Free Report) by 172.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,820 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October comprises approximately 1.0% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC owned about 7.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October Stock Performance
XDOC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. 680 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October Company Profile
