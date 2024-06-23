Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases £132 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy acquired 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of £132 ($167.73).

On Monday, May 20th, Susan Davy bought 21 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($192.12).

On Friday, April 19th, Susan Davy purchased 23 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 652 ($8.28) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($190.55).

LON:PNN opened at GBX 609 ($7.74) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 649.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 679.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. Pennon Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532.83 ($6.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($9.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15,225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 30.33 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152,500.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.55) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 740 ($9.40) to GBX 710 ($9.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.47) to GBX 1,030 ($13.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

