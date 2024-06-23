Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £884,418.80 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.37), for a total value of £884,418.80 ($1,123,785.01).
Nishlan Samujh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Nishlan Samujh sold 81,335 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.56), for a total value of £419,688.60 ($533,276.49).
Investec Group Stock Performance
Investec Group stock opened at GBX 576.50 ($7.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 789.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Investec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 419 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 594 ($7.55). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 531.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 521.77.
Investec Group Increases Dividend
Investec Group Company Profile
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.
