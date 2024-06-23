Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £884,418.80 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.37), for a total value of £884,418.80 ($1,123,785.01).

Nishlan Samujh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Nishlan Samujh sold 81,335 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.56), for a total value of £419,688.60 ($533,276.49).

Investec Group Stock Performance

Investec Group stock opened at GBX 576.50 ($7.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 789.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Investec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 419 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 594 ($7.55). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 531.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 521.77.

Investec Group Increases Dividend

Investec Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 3.43%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,520.55%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

Featured Stories

