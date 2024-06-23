Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) versus Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Head to Head Contrast

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and Intapp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 41.00% 19.52% 17.68% Intapp -10.44% -9.08% -5.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Opera and Intapp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intapp 0 0 8 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Opera currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Intapp has a consensus target price of $46.13, suggesting a potential upside of 34.87%. Given Opera’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Intapp.

10.2% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Intapp shares are held by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Intapp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Opera has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intapp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opera and Intapp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $396.83 million 3.14 $153.30 million $1.88 7.51 Intapp $350.87 million 7.16 -$69.43 million ($0.61) -56.06

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Intapp. Intapp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Opera beats Intapp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms. The company's solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. It also offers strategic advisory, operational transformation, technology and digital strategy, data strategy, risk management, change management, program management, and M&A preparation; implementation services; managed services; and technical support services, as well as collaboration and integration solutions. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

