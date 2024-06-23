Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,999,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.02. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.