Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Boosted by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,912. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

