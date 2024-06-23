International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,317 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 34.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 13,425,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,550,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.