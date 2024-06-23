International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,174. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
