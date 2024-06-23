International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 15,800 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 69,981,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,354,716. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

