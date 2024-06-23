International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $243,000. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in Netflix by 158.2% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $7.09 on Friday, hitting $686.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,557,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,096. The firm has a market cap of $295.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $621.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

