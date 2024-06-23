International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $15.71 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for approximately 0.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $136.64. 4,436,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,220. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

