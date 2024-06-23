International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 104.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,995 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. 2,119,278 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

