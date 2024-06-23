International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,185 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $226.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,767. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.06 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

