International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 29,950 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 118.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.96. 908,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,879. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.