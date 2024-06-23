International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 875 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. STAR Financial Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.82. 262,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,699. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average is $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

