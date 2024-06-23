International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,174 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. 12,610,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,950,909. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

