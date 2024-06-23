International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 15,446,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,064,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

