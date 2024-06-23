International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $60,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.90.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.