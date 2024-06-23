International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,012.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,189,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,649,000 after buying an additional 1,176,630 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after buying an additional 444,454 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,839,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,045,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,480,000 after buying an additional 151,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,651,000.

Shares of JHMM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. 121,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,375. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

