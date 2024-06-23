International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,064 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 75.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 237,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.46. 10,182,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,791. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

