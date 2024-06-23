International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

LON:IPF opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £284.33 million, a P/E ratio of 627.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.80. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 99.20 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.50 ($1.71).

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Personal Finance

In other news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39), for a total transaction of £416,041.01 ($528,641.69). Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.