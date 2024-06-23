Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $16.07 on Friday, hitting $632.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,125. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.74 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $615.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

