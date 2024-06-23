Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 100.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $16.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $632.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,682,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,125. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.74 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $615.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

