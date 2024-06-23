Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stake Lifted by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFLFree Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 3.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS OMFL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 200,725 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

