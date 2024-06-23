iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,679.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,016,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after buying an additional 979,897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 764,806 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4,906.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 289,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,074,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000.

NYSEARCA AOM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 50,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,327. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

