iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Unique Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 24.9% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $547.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The company has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

