iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.14. The firm has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.