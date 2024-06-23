iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $525.43 and its 200 day moving average is $507.14.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.