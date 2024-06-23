iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 405.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,015,000 after acquiring an additional 777,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,980,000 after buying an additional 43,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,835,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,912,000 after buying an additional 111,284 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,772,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
