iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Bangor Savings Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $49,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.44. 4,472,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

