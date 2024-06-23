iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Raised by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 9.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Gold Trust worth $35,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after buying an additional 946,138 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,189,000 after buying an additional 621,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $20,698,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,793,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,859. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

