iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 501,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 62.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,491,000 after acquiring an additional 364,151 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EFV stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. 1,641,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

