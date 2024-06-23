iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 867,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after acquiring an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.67. 20,427,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,477,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

