iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Trimmed by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.67. 20,427,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,477,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.