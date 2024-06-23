iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.01. 4,106,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,227. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

