iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock remained flat at $104.44 during trading on Friday. 82,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,976. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.