iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Security Financial Services INC.’s 2nd Largest Position

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,188 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.1% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.05. 930,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average is $158.14.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

