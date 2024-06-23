iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $106.81. 3,683,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,960. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

